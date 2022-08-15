EARL TWP., Pa. — Nestled in the heart of rural Camp Manatawny, young teens from Berks, Schuylkill and Lebanon counties step into a rigorous routine for a week of Camp Cadet.

"Some of them don't quite buy into it right away," said PSP Trp. Ethan Brownback, who is stationed at Troop L's headquarters in Reading. "We do get a couple tears every once in a while, the first couple days."

Camp Cadet is based off of the training academy where cadets train to be troopers.

"It's really great to see the development in these cadets from the time they check in to graduation," Brownback said.

Lexi Webb and Grace Anthony, both junior counselors now, started at Camp Cadet several years ago.

"I didn't even know it was going to be a police camp until the interview with Trooper [David] Beohm," Webb recalled. "It had me a little nervous after the interview, but once I was here, I realized this was more discipline and teaching integrity."

"My mom graduated when she was 12 as a cadet, and she came back as a JC (junior counselor) until she couldn't anymore," Anthony said. "So did my brothers, and then I just followed in line."

Brownback said the camp builds self-esteem and confidence but also offers an array of unique experiences to the campers.

"The FBI comes in, the Secret Service, bomb squad comes in, blows stuff up. The kids love all that," Brownback said. "They scuba dive here. They get to ride horses. Some of them shoot a rifle for the first time."

"I definitely learned a lot of skills from camp that I use every single day in my daily life as an adult," Webb shared, "and I made a lot of friends here, too."

The state police do not fund Camp Cadet, so it must rely on donations to operate. Donations can be made on the Camp Cadet website. Donations can also be mailed to Camp Cadet at PO Box 6845, Wyomissing, Pa. 19610.