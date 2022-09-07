FLEETWOOD, Pa. — Fleetwood has a new bar and grill that reflects the borough's automotive history.

The Cadillac Pub opened Wednesday at 24 E. Main St. The pub's name reflects the history of the area: "Keeping the heritage of the original Cadillac plant down the road," according to its Facebook post.

General Motors Co. used to operate the Fleetwood Metal Body Works nearby.

The bar's social media posts show photographs of hubcaps and a Cadillac dealer-style clock mounted on the walls.

The pub is the site of the former Klinger's of Fleetwood, which opened in 2016 and closed in March 2021. Prior to that, it was the Fleetwood Grille at Simmeria and Simmeria Café and Bistro.

Klinger's continues to operate restaurants on Carsonia Avenue in Lower Alsace Township and at the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township.

The old Fleetwood Metal Body Works was, according to Autoweek, independently owned, then purchased by Fisher Body Co. and eventually taken over by General Motors. It made bodies for the Cadillac Fleetwood and other cars. GM eventually shifted production of auto bodies to Detroit.

The new bar opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to social media. In addition to seating at the bar and at tables, it has a fenced-in patio outside.