CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Berks County's first casino has local police raising the stakes.
The Hollywood Casino Morgantown will open to the public at noon Wednesday. From then on, Caernarvon Township police officers are adding looking out for casino customers to their list of duties.
"Due to the casino, we have increased our department size by one officer," said Det. Cpl. Chad Eberly. "He's assigned to the night shift permanently, and we are hoping for a second one at the beginning of next year, if the budget allows it."
While the Pennsylvania State Police have jurisdiction in gaming-related areas inside the 750-slot machine casino, the township police will be patrolling in and around the parking lots.
"We're going to be looking for anybody who appear intoxicated," said Eberly. "We're going to be looking for DUIs, and we're also going to be trying to look for and find if there's any unattended children in the parking lot. We're taking a zero-tolerance stance on that. Anybody found leaving children in a car to go gamble will be arrested."
As the casino opens to the public, the Caernarvon Township police want to remind people going to the casino that if they see something, say something.
"If you see something while visiting the casino that looks off or suspicious or unattended children," Eberly said, "please call 911 right away."