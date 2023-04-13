CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. – A Berks County police department was involved in busting a nationwide fraud scheme known as "Felony Lane Gang."
The Caernarvon Township Police Department is among dozens of departments credited with cracking the case.
Florida man Robert Natson pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. He and eight other men were charged in the scheme that ran from 2015 to 2020.
Here's how it worked: They would break into cars parked by women and steal credit cards, photo IDs and checkbooks. Then they'd recruit women to impersonate their victims, and cash checks in drive-thru bank lanes.
Natson faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a one million dollar fine.