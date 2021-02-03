CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - The Caernarvon Township Police Department now has a new tool to use in its efforts to protect and serve the southern Berks County community.
The department on Wednesday formally accepted a $9,955 donation from Energy Transfer, which is building the Mariner 2 East pipeline across Pennsylvania.
The Caernarvon police said they are putting the money toward the purchase of body cameras.
"Not only are body cameras becoming more and more valuable in today's society, but police equipment is also becoming more expensive to purchase and maintain," said Det. Cpl. Chad Eberly, Caernarvon Township Police Department. "This grant from Energy Transfer will go a long way in enhancing our patrol team's ability to do their job and protect our community."
The department also received a $5,695.25 grant from the Kyle Pagerly Memorial Fund. That money helped to buy a server to store the video recorded by the officers' body cameras.