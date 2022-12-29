CAERNARVON TWP., Pa - Police are trying to identify a man they say broke into a local car wash overnight.

Around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black glove on his left hand arrived at Morgantown Car Wash on Morview Boulevard according to Caernarvon Township Police.

Police said the back of his sweatshirt had a downward facing American flag with a semi-truck over it, and the man appeared to have a brown beard.

Police said he entered the property on foot, pried open a door and immediately targeted the change machine drawers. The man removed approximately $200-$300 in coins before quickly exiting the building.

He was last seen heading southwest towards the strip mall just over the Berks line in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County.

Anyone with information concerning this burglary or the individual involved is asked to contact the Caernarvon Township Police at 610-286-1012. If someone would prefer to stay anonymous, contact Crime Alert Berks County at 1-877-373-9913