Theft from Caernarvon Walmart
Caernarvon Twp. Police

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are searching for a man in his 40s or 50s, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics. 

Police say the pictured man stole $4,000 worth of items from the Walmart, located in the 100 block Crossing Blvd. in Caernarvon Twp. on June 7. 

Officials say the man entered the Walmart just after 9:30 p.m., broke a glass case in the electronics department, and stole a large amount of electronic outdoor cameras, spotlight cameras, doorbell cameras and more. 

He is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with a stocky build, arm tattoos, wearing a black t-shirt, light colored shorts and tan flat cap at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Caernarvon Police at 610-286-1012 ext. 122 for Detective Corporal Eberly.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you