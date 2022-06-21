CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are searching for a man in his 40s or 50s, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics.
Police say the pictured man stole $4,000 worth of items from the Walmart, located in the 100 block Crossing Blvd. in Caernarvon Twp. on June 7.
Officials say the man entered the Walmart just after 9:30 p.m., broke a glass case in the electronics department, and stole a large amount of electronic outdoor cameras, spotlight cameras, doorbell cameras and more.
He is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with a stocky build, arm tattoos, wearing a black t-shirt, light colored shorts and tan flat cap at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Caernarvon Police at 610-286-1012 ext. 122 for Detective Corporal Eberly.