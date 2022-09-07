CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. — Police in southern Berks County are on the hunt for a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Caernarvon Township police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the truck they're seeking. They described it as a white tractor hauling a silver livestock trailer.

The truck was traveling south on Route 10 in Morgantown at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday, when it hit a utility pole and street signs just prior to the Route 23 intersection, according to the police, who said that the truck kept going.

Anyone who can identify the logo on the side of the truck or has any other information about the crash is asked to contact the police by calling 610-286-1012, ext. 121.