CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Jilian Brooks regularly gets mammograms and her most recent one last February was clear, so when she developed a lump a few weeks later, she wasn't terribly concerned.
After a few months when the lump hadn't gone away, she went to the doctor and was diagnosed with breast cancer.
"It's scary, it's a lot of unknown when you first get the diagnosis," says Brooks. "There's a lot of information they can't give you."
Her diagnosis in May was followed by a summer of chemotherapy and last week, a lumpectomy. Next month she'll undergo radiation, and another treatment down the line to prevent her body from continuing to make cancer cells.
"It's a lot to process and think about," says Brooks.
It's also a big expense, so the local police officers decided they wanted to give back.
"For the month of October, we are selling breast cancer awareness t-shirts and a pink shoulder patch," says Caernarvon Township Police Department Chief Paul Stolz.
All the profits will go to Jilian to help offset the cost of her battle.
This is the first time the department has done this type of fundraiser benefiting someone in the community. Stolz credits Detective Chad Eberly for coming up with the idea, and as a cancer survivor himself, Stolz understands how hard it can be.
"It is important for us to try and be able to help somebody during this time," says Stolz.
"You don't realize the support that is out there," says Brooks.