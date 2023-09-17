GREENWICH TWP., Pa. — A California man was charged for his role in a crash that closed Interstate 78 in Greenwich Township, Berks County, on Saturday night.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police-Hamburg press release, the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 37 of I-78 East. That's between the Lenhartsville (Route 143) and Kutztown (Route 737) exits.

Police said that the driver, 49-year-old Enrique A. Gonzalez-Guerra, of El Centro, Calif., reported that a tire on his tractor-trailer blew.

This caused the vehicle to turn south, strike a guard rail off the highway's right-lane shoulder and continue along the rail for approximately 200 feet before catching fire and coming to rest, according to police.

The tractor-trailer was engulfed in flames, and the guardrail was also destroyed by the crash, police said.

Gonzalez-Guerra managed to escape without injury, but faces a charge of "driving on roadways laned for traffic," according to the press release.

I-78 East was closed in the area for five hours while the Kempton and Weisenberg Fire companies responded to the scene, police said.