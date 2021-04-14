READING, Pa. — A new effort is underway to get people in Berks County vaccinated, as cases of the coronavirus continue to climb.
With everyone now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, local leaders said they are trying to make it easier to get, especially for those who might have a hard time scheduling appointments.
County officials said they plan to open a call center, where workers will help residents find and schedule an appointment.
"They will be taking calls from people throughout the community, if they need any help finding vaccines in over three dozen locations in Berks County," said Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt.
Barnhardt said the Co-County Wellness Center is currently training call-takers so they're ready when the county's appointment call center opens Monday.
"Our goal is to have the Co-County Wellness call center available to people who do not have internet access, so they can call in and get help scheduling an appointment," Barnhardt said, "as well as our software will be available for people to schedule online."
The plan is to keep the center open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and offer Spanish-speaking help, if needed.
"That will couple with the North Reading Plaza vaccine center, which is imminent," Barnhardt said.
Officials are in the process of finalizing plans for the center, which is located alongside the Walmart in Muhlenberg Township, but they don't have an exact opening date yet.
"We do have staffing that is being trained to staff and vaccinate, to provide security and registration at the site at North Reading Plaza," Barnhardt said.
But once it opens, the plan is to vaccinate as many as people as possible each day.
"We can probably do, with what vaccines are coming in today, about 400 vaccines a day," Barnhardt said, "but we can max out at about 1,600 a day, about 8,000 a week, Monday through Friday, 9-5."