READING, Pa. - Safe Berks posted about the need on Twitter.

People willing to step up to the plate don't have to get too fancy; leaders of the nonprofit say even the simple items help.

Creating a safe haven for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault requires a number of services.

"Obviously, our clients are here because they're going through a hardship," explained director of development Mindy McIntosh.

At Safe Berks, men, women and children are offered legal services, counseling and housing.

"They might be looking for a job, dealing with childcare issues, going through court," said McIntosh.

McIntosh says they should not have to worry about having a warm meal.

"They don't have the resources to be out in the community, eating and dining out and all of that stuff, so we are their primary source of food while they're here," she said.

The nonprofit needs people willing to make, deliver and sponsor meals.

"Dinner is what we're looking for seven days a week," added McIntosh. "If it wasn't for volunteers, possibly one of our staff would have to stop what they're doing to cook. They're already here doing case management, answering the hotline."

Safe Berks would also have to budget for the food.

"We have some church groups that do it, civic organizations, families, Girl Scout troops," said McIntosh. "We're always looking for all different kind of volunteers."

Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery and Mi Casa Su Casa have already pitched in to help.

"Even if somebody wanted to get 10 or 12 pizzas, that's always appreciated," explained McIntosh.

It can be something as simple as mac and cheese, corndogs, pasta and chicken and rice or as fancy as chicken cordon bleu.

Meals are a very big need for the nonprofit, and anything to feed up to 55 people each night of the year, McIntosh says, helps.

People, businesses and groups interested in cooking, delivering or sponsoring meals can call 610-468-9637 or email at mindm@safeberks.org