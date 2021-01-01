READING, Pa. - 2020 came to a sorrowful end in Pennsylvania, as the family of Dick Thornburgh announced his passing. The former governor and U.S. attorney general died Thursday morning. He was 88.
Thornburgh is being remembered by many, including one of his longtime friends, outgoing state Rep. Tom Caltagirone, the longest-tenured member of the House of Representatives.
"I really thought he was one of the best governors of the nine that I've served under, and he was a dear friend," Caltagirone said Thursday.
Caltagirone, a Democrat, recalled the last time he spoke with the Republican Thornburgh, just a few years ago at an event at the state Capitol.
"We shook hands and talked for a little bit," Caltagirone shared, "and I wished him well in his retirement and whatnot. [He was] such a genuine person. He was really down to earth."
Caltagirone, who's represented the 127th District for the last 44 years, said Thornburgh left a lasting impact on Berks County, including the remodeling of the Lindbergh Viaduct, upgrading Route 183, and remodeling the state police barracks in Reading.
He also witnessed first-hand Thornburgh shepherding the commonwealth through the partial meltdown at Three Mile Island in 1979.
"Everybody in the Capitol was scared to death," Caltagirone said. "They thought of radiation and everything else. He politely asked us please do not leave. You'll create fear amongst all the people in central Pennsylvania, so we stayed in session at his request."
Caltagirone said Thornburgh will be remembered as being a steady hand for Pennsylvania.
"Condolences certainly to his wife and family," Caltagirone said. "Good family. Good man. He will definitely be missed."