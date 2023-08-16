EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Camp Cadet is currently underway out at Camp Manatawny in Earl Township.

It's a law enforcement-based camp for boys and girls that helps teach life skills and showcases different areas of police work.

"You build very good friendships that could last forever," said Jr. Counselor at Camp Cadet, Danny Trate.

Last year, Trate had a totally different experience.

"Last year, I had no authority here. Last year, I was the one getting screamed at. Last year, I had to learn everything, I had to learn the call of honor," said Trate.

This year he is helping other cadets succeed.

"I love seeing kids just improve their attitude and just improve as a person overall," Trate said.

"I think it's just an opportunity for these kids to push themselves out of their comfort zone because it's not easy," said Trooper David Beohm, who heads up Camp Cadet for Berks, Lebanon and Schuylkill counties.

Beohm said this year, the number of attendees is down quite a bit. He hopes that isn't a trend, because the camp is advantageous to young people in that it exposes them to things they wouldn't normally experience, and it helps build character and discipline.

"We offer almost anything that you can think police-related," explained Beohm. "Whether it's the crime scene investigator, drug recognition expert, motorcycle police, our patrol unit, the FBI, Secret Service, they all come here."

Beohm will be retiring and handing the reigns to another. He says he hopes the camp can continue to see success in the future because it really can impact young people.

"I almost think we could change kids' lives, some of these kids here," said Beohm.