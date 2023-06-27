READING, Pa. - This summer, Safe Berks is offering fun and interactive day camps that provide local youth the opportunity to learn about social justice and how to create positive change in their communities.

Campers will meet new friends and positive adult role models, enjoy games, art projects and listen to guest speakers.

After camp concludes, meetups will be held throughout the year, offering youth the opportunity to stay connected, develop friendships and continue work on positive initiatives in their schools and communities.

The two five-day summer day camps, one for ages 13-18 and the other for ages 10-12, will take place at Penn State Berks campus in Spring Township.

Both camps are free and include meals & transportation.

Campers are required to apply. Applications are available here or visit Safe Berks at 255 Chestnut St., Reading, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Safe Berks provides a safe haven and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault through education, advocacy and a relentless commitment to prevent abuse.