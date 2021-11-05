EXETER TWP., Pa. — When you're a teenager, getting your driver's license is like a rite of passage.
Along with the responsibility that comes with being on the road, safety is a top priority. It's something that the Highway Safety Network, the police, and State Farm teamed up to emphasize.
"State Farm provides money through a grant to provide these signs," said Tina Saracino, a State Farm agent in Exeter Township.
So far, Hamburg, Schuylkill Valley, and now Exeter high schools have participated in the campaign.
"I think that is very important to have these up so that kids are reminded how to drive safely," Liam Sheridan, an Exeter Township High School senior, said of the safety signs distributed on Friday.
Organizers said they hope the repetition of seeing the signs each day will stick with teens when they're on the road. The signs remind drivers of things like not to text and drive, to buckle up, and to slow down.
"They may take a look at them, and it may reinforce some better driving habits," Saracino said.
"You're putting your message out there," said Ryan Gusley, an Exeter junior, "and you're going to hopefully have people read it that are going to take that into consideration."