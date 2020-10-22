SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Residents of one Berks County community said taking a sign is crossing the line.
"It's a shame," said one Shillington resident, who wished to remain anonymous. "It's awful people have to do something like that just because they don't like a certain candidate."
This year's race for president is fiery, but in Shillington, that took on a whole other meaning Wednesday night. First responders were called to the unit block of Second Street for the report of four girls setting fire to a Trump campaign symbol on or near the street.
"Then the fireman went over to the grass and picked up a Trump flag or board - I wasn't sure - and picked it up, and kind of said something to the girls, and with that he got back in his truck and left," said the neighbor.
No one has been charged.
A separate incident happened just houses away about a month ago, when home surveillance images show someone taking down a man's Trump flag. Neighbors said they bought the man a new one.
The vandalism stretches to both sides of the political landscape; in Muhlenberg Township, young people were caught on camera ripping one woman's Biden flag with a sharp object and then making a run for it. The woman has since replaced her Biden flag, but not before filing a police report.
The township police said they have seen similar reports pile up.
"It's an unfortunate incident that's taking place right now," said Ofc. Sam Calabria, Muhlenberg Township Police Department. "I can't think of another year that's been as bad as this one."
The police said if you are caught vandalizing a campaign sign on someone's property, you could face criminal mischief charges.