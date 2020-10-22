A Massachusetts man tired of people stealing his Donald Trump campaign sign has come up with a shocking solution: an electrified fence. John Oliveira is a 54-year-old disabled Navy veteran and a member of the New Bedford School Committee. He put the fence up a few weeks ago. He told Southcoasttoday.com he started displaying the Trump sign on his lawn in late May. They started to disappear in July. He tells The Boston Globe six signs were taken in all. His latest sign has not been stolen since the fence went up. He says he is simply defending his property and his free speech rights.