KUTZTOWN, Pa. – A campus in mourning: Thursday night, dozens of Kutztown University students gathered for a vigil to remember their friend and coworker.
The young man was found dead in Luzerne County last Friday with head injuries.
Kingston police are investigating his death as a homicide; they say they have no new updates on the case currently.
There were strong emotions at Kutztown University, where students, alumni, faculty and staff came together for the night to remember 22-year-old Ryan Padovani, a 2022 graduate who studied professional writing.
"When I got the phone call from Christine at the beginning of the week, I was like 'What? It can't be real,'" said KU's Interim Assistant Vice President Jerry Schearer.
The 22-year-old's death comes as a shock to the campus community — people say they cannot come to grips with how a bubbly, kind and passionate person could have been killed by someone.
"Justice is something we all seek," added Schearer. "Closure for the family, of course. Finding out what really happened and why and the tragedy that took such a young life."
The 2022 graduate left such a lasting impression on people that even one year after his graduation dozens gathered. Padovani is known for advocating for the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities.
"He impacted a lot of people just being who he was," stated Schearer. "He wasn't afraid to be his true, genuine self around people."
Out of respect for students who are grieving, 69 News was asked to keep distance at the vigil, which took place at the Boxwood House.
It's where Padovani spent a lot of his time. He worked in the LGBTQ+ Resource Center that is housed there from 2019 through spring of 2022.
"Very involved," detailed Schearer. "He loved music and playing guitar and singing at events and just being happy and smiling."
Campus leaders say they hope the vigil gives the people who knew Padovani a safe space to collectively grieve and begin processing his untimely death.