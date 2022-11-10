READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading.

"I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from the jazz festival perspective," said John Ernesto, who heads up the Berks Jazz Fest. "Back when Jazz Fest was just getting started, Canal Street was an integral venue. We were doing major acts in there, ticketed events."

Ernesto has fond memories of the place and what it meant to the local music scene.

"It was kind of a unique place and a great space, the dining area, the fun area, the bar," Ernesto said, "and it was great for doing live music. It just worked there. It was very intimate."

It's been a unique hangout since it opened its doors in 1996, but time marches on, and new developments continue around it.

"Southside, and I think it's the 13th wonder," said JD Turner, who owns the Holistic Skateshop in West Reading. "I mean, there's so much improvement going on in that area. I'm just excited to be a part of that area."

Turner is a former bartender at Canal Street, and he has another close tie to the place, having held meetings for a skateboard park set to be constructed across the street. He's also watching the Reading Film Studio grow behind it.

"I can't imagine how many people have had special occasions there, anniversaries, weddings," Turner shared. "We've catered so many events over the years."

According to Canal Street's Facebook post, the business plans to finish out its schedule of private events.