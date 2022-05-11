BIRDSBORO, Pa. – A candidate for the U.S. Senate visited Birdsboro Tuesday night.

Republican Carla Sands held a rally with state Rep. Dave Maloney (R-130th District) at Italian Delite Restaurant & Bar on Main Street.

Sands is running against several Republican candidates in next week's primary: Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, George Bochetto, Sean Gale, Dave McCormick and Mehmet Oz.

In 2017, former President Donald J. Trump tapped Sands to be the U.S. Ambassador to Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands. 

Sands grew up in Camp Hill, Cumberland County.

