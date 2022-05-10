A number of candidates are vying for the Republican nomination for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in the new 124th District in the state.
"It was something that she's always wanted to do," said Jim Saunders, father of candidate Jill Saunders. "She's been involved on a lower level, working at polling places."
Jim Saunders says he's been caught up in the political discussion.
"It's been horrible," he said. "It's been one of the most horrible things that can happen to us."
According to state police, candidate Elle Rulavage filed a complaint late last month saying Jim Saunders elbowed her in the back for no apparent reason during a break at a campaign event at the Community Fire Company in New Ringgold, Schuylkill County.
Surveillance video provided to 69 News shows the alleged incident, and Saunders says the allegation is fabricated.
"As the video shows, I'm taking off my jacket with my back turned to Miss Rulavage when she walks into my arm," he explained.
In response to the allegation, Rulavage provided this statement to 69 News: "I would have not reported it to the Pennsylvania State Police unless in fact it did happen and I was harassed."
69 News reached out to Rulavage for further comment and has yet to receive that.
The new 124th District includes parts of Berks and Schuylkill counties. Like many seats in this latest election cycle, this one is hotly contested since Republican Jerry Knowles' retirement.
Jim Saunders says the allegations are false and that they continue to hurt his daughter's campaign.
"People have been taking up her yard signs," he said. "We've been getting threatening messages on Facebook."
State police are investigating the incident.
The primary election is set for Tuesday, May 17.