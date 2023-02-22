OLEY TWP., Pa. — Large ears and fluffy tails stock the shelves at Reppert's Candy in Oley Township with the bunny we all know and love.

"We got the Easter bunny. We've got Peeps, Easter bunnies on motorcycles," said Keith Schell, owner of Reppert's Candy.

At Reppert's, creating these creamy treats over the years took time and muscle. The tradition included molds with clips.

"It's a very slow process with the clips because not only do you have to take them off, you also have to put them back on," Schell explained.

Now, it's out with the old and in with the new. Reppert's is using a machine called Galileo. The machine uses magnetic molds to create the hollow bunnies and treats.

"They are from Germany," Schell said of the molds. "They are Hans Brunner molds that we put on the Galileo spinner."

Schell invited 69 News behind the scenes to see Galileo in action.

He described the process saying, "We use a pump to put high-quality chocolate into the mold. We then close the mold, place it on the Galileo spinner, and it then spins for two to three minutes. Then the product is done."

The results are incredible.

"We were able to do nearly 30,000 molds in less than five days," Schell said.

In years past, he said it would have taken workers an entire month to make that many hollow bunnies. The increase in production, Schell said, is great for retail and wholesale business.

The bunnies are available now and ready to hop into your Easter baskets.