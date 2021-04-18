KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Thousands packed the Renninger's Kutztown Farmers and Antiques Market for the 2021 Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival over the weekend.

The event took place on April 17th and 18th at the market on Noble Street and was free to attend.

PA Cannabis Festival

The Cannabis Festival included live musical acts, medical and adult use discussion panels, over 250 vendors and two dozen unique food vendors. 

The event last year was cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions but was rescheduled for October when over 20,000 people attended.

PA Cannabis Festival

Event organizers say the festival is being used as part of a push in Harrisburg to legalize adult use cannabis.

On Saturday Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman attended the Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival to promote his run for U.S. Senate and to also push to legalize marijuana.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.