READING, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the Reading Royals, ending their 2019-2020 season early and keeping them off the ice for their 20th anniversary season in 2020-2021, but the team knows others have been impacted even more.
That's why the Royals are continuing their partnership with Helping Harvest to help stock the food bank's shelves in Spring Township with donations ahead of the busy holiday season.
The Royals announced Friday that a canned food donation will serve as a ticket to their preseason game against the Adirondack Thunder at the Santander Arena on Saturday, Oct. 16.
"We're delighted to work with the Reading Royals again to help the people of Berks and Schuylkill counties," said Jay Worrall, the food bank's director. "By collecting canned goods for admission, the Royals are assisting us and our more than 320 program partners in our fight against hunger."
Helping Harvest normally distributes around 7 million pounds of food each year to its partners, but in 2020, that number soared to 11 million.
The pandemic prompted many people to seek help from the food bank for the very first time, and its leaders don't expect the increased need to go away anytime soon. Helping Harvest said it could take a few years for its distribution to return to pre-pandemic levels, so the food bank's leaders are grateful for all the help they can get.
"We always want to help our community, so continuing to work with Helping Harvest for our home preseason game is of the upmost importance," said David Farrar, the Royals' general manager. "We'd like to thank Jay and the organization's eagerness to help head this special partnership."
Monetary donations also go a long way in helping the food bank feed the hungry in Berks and Schuylkill counties. Helping Harvest said it can acquire $20 worth of food for every $1 donation it receives. More information about donating can be found on Helping Harvest's website.
As for the Royals, they will belatedly celebrate their 20th season in Reading in 2021-2022. They'll open the season against the Admirals in Norfolk, Virginia, on Oct. 22. They'll return to Reading for their home opener the next night. The 7 p.m. game on Saturday, Oct. 23, will be preceded by a block party on Penn Street at 3 p.m. and a concert at 4 p.m.
GET EXCITED! If you're like us and can't wait until October 23 for the home opener, we have a FREE preseason game the weekend before. All we ask: bring canned food to benefit Helping Harvest. #Roar20gether #ReadingRoyals📄 -> https://t.co/NNrYwZhIly pic.twitter.com/2MmFx8Tvfb— Reading Royals (@ReadingRoyals) August 27, 2021