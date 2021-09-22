LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Rescue crews rushed to help the operator of a sailboat that capsized on the water at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County.

Officials said the boat tipped Wednesday afternoon near the State Hill boat launch in Lower Heidelberg Township.

The operator wasn't hurt. We're told he had a life preserver on and was trying to upright the boat when first responders arrived.

Those responders helped get the capsized boat out of the water.

