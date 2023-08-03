READING, Pa. – As Reading marks a milestone, a contest aims to capture the city through the eyes of the people.
"It's Reading 275th anniversary, which I think is absolutely phenomenal," said Tillman Sims from "TLC fore Reading."
"We figured, why not have the opportunity to capture our city with your lens to celebrate the 275th anniversary," Sims said.
Anyone can participate in the photo contest.
"Whether you're 5 years old or 75 years old, everyone has access to cameras," Sims said.
Organizers say the contest is in honor of photographer Bill Snook, who has a knack for capturing Reading's heart with his camera.
"We decided to name this contest after him because he so often gives so much of himself to the city of Reading," Tillman said of Snook.
There are four photograph categories: people, community, landscape, and architecture.
"All you got to do is take a picture of something within city limits," Sims explained.
Only pictures from this year can be entered. The easiest way to share your picture is through social media.
"Post it to your page and tag 'TLC Fore Reading PA' or #captureourheartsreadingpam or you can email us at tlcforereadingpa.com or tlcforereadingpa@gmail.com," Sims said.
Organizers say a new winner is picked every week. There are several prizes, worth up to $500. The contest ends Aug. 29.