KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A hardware store in Berks County is damaged after a car crashed into the front doors of the building on Sunday.
A resident of Kutztown says they walked outside around 5:30 p.m. after hearing a loud crash.
The resident snapped a photo that shows a car crashed into the front doors of Deturk Hardware, located in 300 block of W. Main Street in Kutztown.
At the time of the crash, there was snow falling in Berks County causing some slick conditions on the roads.
69 News reached out to the Kutztown Police Department for more information.