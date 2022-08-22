AMITY TWP., Pa. — A crash knocked out traffic lights in part of Berks County for several hours overnight.

A car hit a light pole around midnight Monday on Route 422 at Limekiln Pike in Amity Township, according to Asst. Chief Rodney Wagner, Monarch Fire Company.

The driver then fled the scene on foot, but was later found by the police, Wagner said. It's not clear if the driver is facing charges.

Route 422 was closed for about an hour, and traffic lights were out in the area.

It does not appear the driver was seriously hurt, Wagner said.