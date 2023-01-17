SPRING TWP., Pa. - A car crashed through the front entrance of an IHOP in Spring Township late Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the restaurant in the 2700 block of N. Meridian Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m.

An employee stated that shortly after leaving, a woman that just finished dining drove through the front entrance.

Two people inside the restaurant were hurt. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

A 69 News crew is at the scene.

We will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.

Check back here for updates.