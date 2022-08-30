ST. LAWRENCE, Pa. — It's happened again. Someone crashed a vehicle through the front windows of the Turkey Hill convenience store in St. Lawrence.

This latest crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. A 69 News photo from the scene shows the car completely inside the store, which is located at 3057 St. Lawrence Ave. (Route 562).

There have been no reports of injuries.

A similar crash happened on May 28, 2021, when a man mistakenly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake and crashed his SUV through the front windows. No one was injured in that mishap.

