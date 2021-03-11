READING, Pa. – Rescue crews in east Reading were pressed into action late Thursday afternoon, after a large tree fell onto a car and trapped the driver inside.
It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday on the western edge of the Lindbergh Viaduct, near Hessian Road.
"The car was still in drive so the individual appears to have been driving when the accident happened," said Deputy Chief Thomas Rehr with the Reading Fire Department.
Rehr says a tow truck came to lift the tree as crews worked to rescue the driver who was trapped in his SUV.
"Took us about 20 minutes to extricate the victim who was transported in critical condition,” said Rehr.
Rehr calls it a freak accident but says the tree was bound to fall at some point.
"From what we can tell the roots were missing and it was dead, it just fell on top of the vehicle."
Police closed the viaduct in both directions. The cop cars and flashing lights drew neighbor Donald Brobst out of his house to see what was going on.
"I've been here all my life and I've never seen a tree fall on a car on the Lindbergh Viaduct ever, this is really strange, it's almost like a bad omen,” said Brobst.
Brobst says the sight of the mangled vehicle left him and others in shock.
"The fellow that I passed coming up here said that he was right in front of him and just missed being hit so talk about having the good angels on your side, he's lucky," said Brobst.
"Unfortunately the gentleman was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Rehr.
Fire officials told 69 News that the man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The tree that fell was rooted about 10 to 20 feet off the roadway and stretched across all four lanes of the bridge.