ROBESON, TWP. - Police responded to a crash in Robeson Township late Monday morning in which a car left the roadway and struck a tree.

It happened in the southbound lanes of I-176 just after 11:30 a.m.

Police say a car with four occupants lost control, went airborne and struck a tree.

All four occupants were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.