READING, Pa. — More than two dozen businesses in Berks County are looking to give job-seekers a second chance.
Berks Connections/Pretrial Services (BCPS) announced Monday that it will hold its semi-annual Returning Citizens Career Fair on Nov. 15.
The event is open to anyone who is on probation or parole or has past involvement in the criminal justice system or domestic relations, organizers said.
More than 30 employers will be on hand, including Reading Truck Body, Elite Sportswear, Arkema, and L&H Signs.
"Like any other individuals, reentrants can add value to the workplace," said Nikki Schnovel, co-executive director, BCPS. "In fact, in some cases, employers find individuals with a criminal record more motivated and eager for success than their counterparts. They are ready to make a change and live a productive life and are very appreciative of those who help make that happen."
The career fair will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel on Penn Street in downtown Reading from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Nov. 15.