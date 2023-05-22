READING, Pa. – Berks CareerLink is hosting a job fair on Tuesday at Alvernia University's PLEX at 465 St. Bernadine St. in Reading.
CareerLink says more than 90 employers will be on hand, including Penn State Health, Boscov's, and PepsiCo.
They're also giving tips for fresh-start job seekers, mock interviews and information sessions.
The job fair starts at noon, with a session providing job tips at 11:30 a.m.
For anyone who needs a ride to the fair, CareerLink is offering transportation from the PA CareerLink Berks County office at 1920 Kutztown Road in Reading.