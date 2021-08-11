READING, Pa. - Fans packed FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading on Tuesday to see one of Baseballtown's best.
The R-Phils inducted former catcher Carlos Ruiz into its Hall of Fame.
"I'm thrilled to be here," said Joseph O'Donnell, of Drums.
O'Donnell is a longtime R-Phils fan, and he was all decked out in Carlos Ruiz gear to get a glimpse at Baseballtown's latest Hall of Fame inductee.
"It's a really good feeling because I'm a huge Phillies fan, huge Phillies fan," he said.
O'Donnell even brought along a picture already autographed by late Phillies legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay.
He was hoping to complete it Tuesday night by getting Ruiz to sign it.
"I was down Sunday to see Roy Halladay's retirement, so this here means so much to me," said O'Donnell.
O'Donnell said he has been coming out to Baseballtown for years, even getting the chance to see Ruiz play in Reading from 2003-2004, before going on to win a World Series.
"I saw them all come up through here and it's just a pleasure that they have this so close to me, you know," he said.
For other fans, like Gina Gatto, Ruiz has served as an inspiration.
"I was learning how to catch, so I would watch him and what he did well, and I would try to mimic him when I was younger," Gatto said.
And now she is getting to see her childhood hero being honored up close.
"It's awesome, it's so exciting to see him up there, he really deserves it," said Gatto.
Ruiz reflected on his days in Reading that ultimately led him to his big league dreams.
"It feels like home. I remember that I stayed with a whole family, they lived close to the ballpark and it was a good time, to be around great fans, I mean it was good, that was special," said Carlos Ruiz.