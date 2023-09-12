SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa - Caron Treatment Centers has named John Driscoll as its next president and chief executive.

Driscoll will take over leadership of the South Heidelberg, Berks County-based addiction-treatment organization in October.

"The decision to select him as our new president and CEO was driven by his exceptional leadership, unparalleled expertise in addiction treatment, and a shared commitment to our mission of Recovery for Life," Caron board chairman Mark Skibbie said in a statement.

Driscoll has more than 30 years of experience in addiction treatment, according to Caron. He started as an alcohol and drug counselor in Chicago, and most recently was senior vice president at Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

"Caron is an exceptional organization that, for nearly 70 years, has had a profound impact upon addiction treatment," Driscoll said.

Caron operates medical centers in Pennsylvania and Florida, and serves Palm Beach County, Florida; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta and New York City.

Driscoll is a graduate of Northern Michigan University with an M.B.A. from Hamline University. He did graduate work in clinical psychology at Marquette University, according to Caron.

He and his wife Kristine will relocate to Berks County.

Caron Chief Operating Officer Kristine Bashore and Chief Clinical Officer David Rotenberg have served as interim co-CEOs since February when Bradley F. Sorte stepped down as president and chief executive.