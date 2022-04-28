PHILADELPHIA — Carpenter Technology Corp., a maker of specialty metal alloys with much of its operations in Berks County, on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter losses that were smaller than expected, and the company said that with surging orders, it's poised for continued long-term growth.

Carpenter, headquartered in Philadelphia since its move from Wyomissing in 2016, reported a net loss of $7.5 million, or $0.16 loss per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 ($0.20 per share when adjusted for special items such as COVID-19 costs.)

That compared with a $29.4 million loss in the second quarter and a $40.5 million loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Carpenter President Tony R. Thene said during a conference call that the company sees a strong demand in each of its markets, with its order backlog up 34% over the fiscal second quarter and up 164% over the third quarter of 2021.

"We believe the aerospace [and defense] recovery is accelerating, while our other end-use markets such as transportation and industrial and consumer have returned to pre-COVID levels," Thene said. "Lead times are extending as demand continues to increase."

Bookings were up 21% over the second quarter and 119% over the third quarter of last year.

Those were record-setting bookings for the company and came as Carpenter increased its base prices 12-15% during the quarter, marking the third price increase in the past 10 months, Thene said.

"Our backlog continues to rise as customers plan for ongoing improvement," he said.

Carpenter's net sales for the quarter were $489 million, compared with $396 million in the second quarter (a 23.5% increase) and $351.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 (a 39% increase).

But Carpenter Chief Financial Officer Timothy Lain said during the call that benefits of the sales were partially offset by higher operating costs, continued increases in production staff, as well as inflation pressures for critical operating supplies and other areas, such as freight.

Lain said the company's specialty alloy operations segment finished ahead of expectations for the quarter, "as we successfully navigated short-term operational headwinds in a strong demand environment."

Among those challenges was the mechanical failure and outage of its 4,500-ton press in its Berks County facility. The press produces materials for aerospace and other applications.

Carpenter says 4,500-ton press in Berks back in operation The Philadelphia-based company said in a statement that it combined repairs with maintenance that would have been due later.

Lain noted, as the company announced in late March, the press "is now back up and running, to support the anticipated growing demand, particularly for [the] aerospace and defense" market.

That market accounted for $152.2 million, or 41% of the company's net sales for the quarter, an increase of 14% over the second quarter of 2022, and 11% over the third quarter of 2021.

But each of Carpenter's markets was up over the second quarter and year-over-year, the company said.

Operating income for the third quarter was $1.1 million, compared with a $31.5 operating loss in the second quarter and a $40 million operating loss in the prior year period.

Lain said Carpenter has continued to increase production staff in anticipation of production to meet the growing demand.

While some specialized skills areas continue to be tight, shop-floor operations in larger plants such as Reading, "are in good shape. We're at the level we want to be at."

Thene said that, "Looking ahead, we believe we are well positioned for continued, long-term growth. We see strong demand tailwinds continuing in each of our end-use markets.

"We have realized pricing gains in both our contracted and transactional business. By working closely with our customers, we will continue to provide critical solutions to address their current and future material challenges."