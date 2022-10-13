Carpenter Technology Corp., a maker of specialty alloys that has operations in Berks County, said the impact of Hurricane Ian has not substantially changed its financial outlook for fiscal year 2023.

The Philadelphia-based company also said it expects a loss of 14-16 cents per share for its first fiscal quarter, which it said is within the range of previous guidance.

The hurricane delayed shipments at a plant in Florida, and reduced operating income from that segment of the business.

"We are thankful that the impact of the hurricane was limited and our facilities and employees are safely back in operation," said Tony Thene, chief executive officer and president of Carpenter, in a statement.

The company's fiscal first quarter performance was "largely in-line with our expectations," he said.

For the Performance Engineered Products segment, operating income is expected to be $6-$6.5 million, below the earlier forecast of $7-$9 million. The below-forecast operating income "was primarily the result of delayed shipments at the end of the quarter due to required evacuation orders related to Hurricane Ian at the company's Dynamet facility in Florida," according to the statement.

Carpenter expects operating income from its Specialty Alloy Operations of $19.5 million to $20 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, at the higher end of the earlier forecast of $18 million to $20 million.

"Our look to deliver operating income at fiscal year 2019 levels by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 remains unchanged," Thene said. The company's order backlog is growing, he said.

Carpenter Technology expects to report total first-quarter operating income of $7.5-$8.5 million, after $18 million in corporate costs and the elimination of the effects of internal transactions are accounted for. That "is largely in line with the sum of our prior guidance for the individual components of operating income," the statement said.

The company will provide additional information and final results for its fiscal first quarter on Oct. 27.

Carpenter Technology trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CRS. Shares closed at $34.37 on Wednesday. In the last 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $44.96 and as low as $24.76.