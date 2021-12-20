PHILADELPHIA — Carpenter Technology Corp., a maker of specialty metal alloys, said its 4,500-ton press at its Berks County facility suffered an outage Monday because of a mechanical failure.
The press produces materials for aerospace and other applications. Repairs will take 45 to 60 days, according to Carpenter's statement.
"The press outage has created some near-term challenges for our business," Tony Thene, chief executive officer of Philadelphia-based Carpenter, said in the statement. He said the company is working closely with customers "to minimize the impact to their operations."
The outage will also hurt the bottom line, as will inflation, labor shortages and the challenge of operating during a pandemic. Carpenter said it expects its specialty alloys segment to show an operating loss of $20 million to $22 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The performance engineered products segment, meanwhile, is expected to produce operating income of $1 million to $2 million in the quarter.
Based on preliminary estimates, Carpenter Technology expects a fiscal second-quarter adjusted operating loss of $32 million to $35 million, and an adjusted loss per share of 60 cents to 65 cents.
Carpenter Technology shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRS. Shares were down 7.5% to $28.29 at 1 p.m., amid a broad decline in the major averages.