SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Two people are said to be seriously injured in a crash that reportedly followed a police pursuit in Berks County.
The crash scene is at Penn Avenue and Krick Lane in South Heidelberg Township, between Sinking Spring and Wernersville.
Initial reports are that two vehicles collided, and that two people were critically injured.
Officials on the scene have not yet released any information about the crash or the pursuit that preceded it.
Fire police have been asked to close Penn Avenue in both directions until further notice.
