Crash into garage on Route 625 in Cumru
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police are trying to figure out what caused a crash that badly damaged two cars and a garage in Berks County.

The crash was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of New Holland Road, also known as Route 625, in Cumru Township.

At least one of the cars went off the road and plowed into the cinderblock garage. 

Initial calls to 911 reported that someone was trapped in the vehicle, according to emergency dispatchers. Officials on the scene told 69 News that the injuries involved are not life-threatening.

Township codes enforcement officials responded to the scene to assess the damage to the garage.

