Berks sheriff K9 Blue Knights motorcycle ride
Hugo Cardona | 69 News

BERN TWP., Pa. | People from Berks County and beyond are getting ready to show off their skills on a motorcycle.

The 2021 Carvin' Up Classic motorcycle rally will take place Saturday, May 29, at 9 a.m., at Classic Harley-Davidson in Bern Township.

The charity event raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, officials told 69 News.

At the roadshow, anyone from police officers, professionals, or just novice riders will be able to showcase their talents on a course outside the shop.

"These guys are very skilled motorcycle riders," noted Matthew Jackson, from Classic Harley-Davidson. "They don't ride the small bikes. These are bigger motorcycles, Harley-Davidsons. They just train, it's a lot of weaving through all these patterns."

Organizers say riders from New York, Maryland, and even Kentucky will participate.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.