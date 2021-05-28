BERN TWP., Pa. | People from Berks County and beyond are getting ready to show off their skills on a motorcycle.
The 2021 Carvin' Up Classic motorcycle rally will take place Saturday, May 29, at 9 a.m., at Classic Harley-Davidson in Bern Township.
The charity event raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, officials told 69 News.
At the roadshow, anyone from police officers, professionals, or just novice riders will be able to showcase their talents on a course outside the shop.
"These guys are very skilled motorcycle riders," noted Matthew Jackson, from Classic Harley-Davidson. "They don't ride the small bikes. These are bigger motorcycles, Harley-Davidsons. They just train, it's a lot of weaving through all these patterns."
Organizers say riders from New York, Maryland, and even Kentucky will participate.