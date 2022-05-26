BERN TWP., Pa. - The stage is set for this year's "Carvin' Up Classic" at Classic Harley Davidson in Bern Township.
69 News stopped by Thursday morning as motorcycle enthusiasts did some laps on the course.
The event includes police, civilian and expert motorcycle skills competitions. It's a 3-day event with plenty to see from competitors from all over the U.S. and Canada.
"When I watch these guys, they can turn on a dime, I'm impressed. They have 500, 600 pound Harley Davidsons with bags and fairings and everything else, it goes to show how talented these people are," said Matt Jackson, Director of Events.
Competition day is Saturday. The event is free for spectators.
Proceeds from the competition will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.