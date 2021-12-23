BERN TWP., Pa. — Berks County is seeing some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in "quite some time," officials said Thursday.
"That certainly put a large strain on our emergency services as well as our healthcare industry throughout the county," said Sean Hart, the county's deputy director of emergency services.
As of last week, Hart said the COVID-19 testing site in on Route 183 in Bern Township has tested 1,517 adults and 263 children since the Pennsylvania Department of Health put it in place last month.
Testing at the site is being extended due to continued high case numbers in Berks County and the community's use of the site.
"We already have times that are set up into that first week of next year," Hart said. "We'll be looking to evaluate the response from the community to see if we're going to extend that even further."
Officials said they're anticipating a spike in cases as a result of holiday gatherings of families and friends.
Hart said with hospitals bursting at the seams, people need to do their part.
"If you're going to get together for family gettogethers, dinners and things like that, go out and get tested beforehand," he said. "If you're not feeling well, obviously, stay home and avoid getting other people sick."
Using alternative testing sites and clinics to get vaccinated helps take the pressure off the healthcare system, something Hart said is essential.
"One of our biggest concerns right now is hospital overcrowding as well as the impact that has on the rest of our emergency services," Hart said.
The COVID-19 site is located on the parking lot of Directlink Technologies at 2561 Bernville Road (Route 183) in Bern Township.
The planned hours are:
- Monday, Dec. 27: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 28: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 29: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 4: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 5: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 6: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 7: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 8: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.