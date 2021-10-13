MT. PENN, Pa. — The holiday season is right around the corner, and some police officers in Berks County are preparing to make sure it's a happy one for children in need of a little extra cheer.
The Central Berks Regional Police Department is seeking monetary donations for its third annual "shop with a cop" event on Dec. 14.
The CBRPD will use the money to buy Target gift cards. Then, the officers will go on a shopping spree with children chosen by school officials in Central Berks' coverage area of Mt. Penn and St. Lawrence boroughs and Lower Alsace and Oley townships.
The police department said it will recognize all donors on its Facebook page, and it will provide a list of donors to the participants on the night of the event.
More information about how to donate can be found on Central Berks' Facebook page.