READING, Pa. – A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the most common long COVID-19 conditions among adults are respiratory symptoms and musculoskeletal pain. It said one in five adults who contract the virus might develop at least one long COVID symptom. That chance rises to one in four for adults 65 and older.
"So, I've seen reports that between like 25(%) and 50% of people may have long COVID symptoms," said Dr. Debra Powell, Reading Hospital's chief of infectious diseases.
Powell said that depends on how you classify those symptoms, which could include persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog or dizziness.
"There are a whole lot of different symptoms people may have after they have COVID and that may persist for maybe a month, maybe longer," Powell said.
She also said she thinks there is a lot about long COVID that we still do not know.
"I think we need to just do more research to understand it further," Powell said.
Meanwhile, Reading Hospital is seeing a slight increase in recent cases as a new variant circulates.
"So, I think we're going to see an uptick in cases," Powell said. "I hope we don't go up much further than we are right now."
As people around the country get ready to travel for Memorial Day weekend, Powell recommends people take holiday activities outdoors.
"Go out, enjoy your family, enjoy the outdoors, and try to spend less time inside where you may get exposed to COVID," she advised.