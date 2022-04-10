READING, Pa. - The Berks Jazz Fest is in the final weekend with events the festival finale on Sunday.
"Celebrating Women In Jazz" was on stage Saturday afternoon at the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading.
The talents of eight female musicians were featured in a concert hosted and produced by Chris "Big Dog" Davis.
The Berks Jazz Fest wraps up on Sunday.
The DoubleTree is hosting Sunday Brunch with a salute to Nico Colionne.
You can check out A Contemporary Sax Retrospective at the Miller Center at 3:00 p.m.
The Yocum Institute is hosting a Tribute to Buddy Rich at 4:00 p.m.
The festival finale will be held at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
More information and a complete list of events can be found here.