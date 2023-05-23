READING, Pa. – It was a big night for the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance as the who's who of business people in Berks filled the Santander Arena for the 110th annual dinner.
"It's definitely a lot of pressure. I've been the event director, and this is our marquis event of the year," said Rachael Romig, senior director of events and special programs for the GRCA.
"At the event, we have 800 people who will be coming this evening, and they're here to celebrate this in the community, themselves, as business owners for a business excellence award, and see Candace Nelson," Romig said.
Candace Nelson was the keynote speaker of the evening. She started the very popular bakery "Sprinkles" in California, and it has really expanded. She is also well known as the one of the head judges on Netflix's popular show "Sugar Rush" and as an author.
However, making cupcakes is not how Nelson started out. She tells 69 News, "I like to say I went from banking to baking."
Yes, Nelson was an investment banker, but that didn't work as she hoped. So she decided to do something that brought her joy.
"I went to pastry school, and I loved it, and the rest is history," she said.
She opened Sprinkles in 2005, selling just cupcakes — a concept that hadn't been done before. A few months into her new business venture, she got a huge boost.
Nelson recalls, "We got a call from the head of Harpo studios, Oprah's production studio. She wanted 350 cupcakes on her show in Chicago the very next morning."
She says she had no idea how she would make that happen, but who would turn down Oprah? So she says, "I figured it out, took a red eye and the next day, it was like an out-of-body experience as I watched Oprah deliver a love letter to my cupcakes."
It was an out-of-body experience for local bakers who got to go head-to-head in a cupcake decorating contest at the event.
"I feel like I'm going to have a panic attack at the thought of getting to talk to her," said Jennifer Kutchner, owner of Fairy Cake, as she decorated her cupcake. "But, I'm really glad she's here, I'm really excited to hear what she says."
Nelson certainly had plenty of words of encouragement.
"I want to inspire business owners and entrepreneurs to keep doing what they're doing," she said. "They represent the fabric of our society. They represent problem solvers and optimism."