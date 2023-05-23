READING, Pa. — It was a big night for the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance. as the who's who of business people in Berks County filled the Santander Arena in center city for the organization's 110th annual dinner.

"It's definitely a lot of pressure," said Rachael Romig, senior director of events and special programs for the GRCA. "I've been the event director, and this is our marquis event of the year."

"At the event, we have 800 people who will be coming this evening, and they're here to celebrate this in the community, themselves, as business owners for a business excellence award, and see Candace Nelson," Romig said.

Nelson was the keynote speaker of the evening. She started the popular bakery "Sprinkles" in California, and it has really expanded. She is also well known as one of the head judges on Netflix's popular show "Sugar Rush" and as an author.

Making cupcakes, however, is not how Nelson started out.

"I like to say I went from banking to baking," she told 69 News.

Yes, Nelson was an investment banker, but that didn't work as she hoped, so she decided to do something that brought her joy.

"I went to pastry school, and I loved it," she said, "and the rest is history."

Nelson opened Sprinkles in 2005, selling just cupcakes — a concept that hadn't been done before. A few months into her new business venture, she got a huge boost.

"We got a call from the head of Harpo studios, Oprah's production studio," Nelson shared. "She wanted 350 cupcakes on her show in Chicago the very next morning."

She recalled she had no idea how she would make that happen, but who would turn down Oprah?

"I figured it out, took a red eye, and the next day, it was like an out-of-body experience as I watched Oprah deliver a love letter to my cupcakes," she said.

It was an out-of-body experience for local bakers who got to go head-to-head in a cupcake decorating contest at the event.

"I feel like I'm going to have a panic attack at the thought of getting to talk to her," said Jennifer Kutchner, owner of Fairy Cake, as she decorated her cupcake. "But, I'm really glad she's here. I'm really excited to hear what she says."

Nelson certainly had plenty of words of encouragement.

"I want to inspire business owners and entrepreneurs to keep doing what they're doing," she said. "They represent the fabric of our society. They represent problem solvers and optimism."