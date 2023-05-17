READING, Pa. – Some of Berks' finest served drinks to raise money for a good cause.
Saucony Creek Franklin Station Brewpub hosted the annual celebrity bartender fundraiser.
Four prominent Berks residents served people drinks throughout the evening.
The celebrity bartenders have been raising money for the Reading Public Library's artist-in-residence programs, and they're donating all of their tips from the evening to the library.
One of those bartenders is Jerry Seidel, president of the Seidel Auto Group.
"It's about helping the Reading Public Library, which most people forget about after you get out of school," Seidel said. "Wonderful programs going on in there, helping a lot of people. Just a great place."
Before they poured any drinks, the celebrity bartenders raised more than $12,000 for the library, according to the library's fundraising website.